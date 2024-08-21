Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLLS. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $127.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

