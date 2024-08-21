Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,270,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 20,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
CELH opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $99.62.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
