Celtic (LON:CCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $205.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.62), with a volume of 31682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.62).

The company has a market capitalization of £191.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.94.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

