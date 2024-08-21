Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.85. 11,747,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,146,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

