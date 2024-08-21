Centurion Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $46,059.89 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Centurion has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $46,059.89 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00061111 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

