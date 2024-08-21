Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 965,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 597,535 shares.The stock last traded at $12.31 and had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Certara Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Certara by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Certara by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 153.0% in the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,308,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 791,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

