Chardan Capital Weighs in on Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.67.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seres Therapeutics

In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $26,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,844 shares of company stock valued at $30,104. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

