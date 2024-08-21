Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $19,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.75. 1,114,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $2.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

