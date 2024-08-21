Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $112,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,853,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,317. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.33.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

