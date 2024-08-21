Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.97. 10,037,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

