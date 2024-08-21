Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,501,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,870 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $219,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

JNJ stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,056. The firm has a market cap of $387.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $167.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

