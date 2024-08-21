Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,531,000 after buying an additional 1,351,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,303,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,644,000 after buying an additional 175,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.47. 281,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,746. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

