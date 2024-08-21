Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $18.96 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Exelon worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Exelon by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after acquiring an additional 156,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $37.54. 3,610,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.