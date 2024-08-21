Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $20.37 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $20,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 19.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 151,081 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. 9,566,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,009,413. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.95.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

