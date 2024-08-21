Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $38.02 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $38,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.69. 387,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,059. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $358.88. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

