Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $46.36 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 84,324 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $46,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Illumina by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Illumina by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Illumina by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 52,974 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.86. 562,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,260. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $171.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average of $122.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.10.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

