Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $49.79 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $49,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $932,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.84. 990,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,468. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,517,865 shares of company stock valued at $441,051,717 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

