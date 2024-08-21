Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $91.20 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $91,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $343.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,601. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.79 and a 200 day moving average of $341.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

