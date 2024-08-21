Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %

CMI traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $300.55. The company had a trading volume of 531,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

