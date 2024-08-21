Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $141.60. The company had a trading volume of 928,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,722. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $726,589.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,827 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,784.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $726,589.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,034 shares of company stock worth $5,623,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRGP

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.