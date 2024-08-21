Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $35,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.61. 179,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,080. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

