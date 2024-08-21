Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 606,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,686. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.36. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

