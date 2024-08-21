Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $21,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 3.4 %

MRNA stock traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $86.94. 2,705,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.90. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,238 shares of company stock valued at $51,819,454. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.