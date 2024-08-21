Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $23,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. abrdn plc increased its stake in Allstate by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,384,000 after buying an additional 45,254 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.40. 1,261,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $184.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average is $165.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

