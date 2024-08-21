Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 14,401 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $126,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.05. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

