Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of DFS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.32. The stock had a trading volume of 898,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average is $125.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

