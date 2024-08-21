Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $54,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.88. 2,336,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $172.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.