Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Sempra worth $26,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.86. 465,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

