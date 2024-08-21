Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,175 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. 727,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,567. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

