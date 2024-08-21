Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,050 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $27,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.10. 1,832,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,163 shares of company stock worth $598,737. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

