Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 73,731 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 611,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73,731 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $185,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 507.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.21. 1,790,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,953. The company has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.99.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

