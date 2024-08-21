Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 807 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $30,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.97. 103,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.59. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $290.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

