Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 857 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.77. 101,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.