Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.70. The stock had a trading volume of 360,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $218.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.