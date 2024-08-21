Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $69,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $543.04. 506,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.31.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

