Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,775.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.3 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 12,857,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,206,635. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

