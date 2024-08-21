Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 525,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 215,046 shares.The stock last traded at $37.13 and had previously closed at $37.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Chuy's Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 607.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

