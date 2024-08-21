Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 14.7%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) traded down 14.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 328,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 75,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.83.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

