CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $39,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.79. The stock had a trading volume of 426,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,848. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.09.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

