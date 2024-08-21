Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2,672.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRS opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $143.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.60. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

