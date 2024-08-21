Coinmetro Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and $132,111.13 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,686.55 or 0.99976422 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,588,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,588,420.7 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.03650937 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $142,719.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

