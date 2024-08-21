Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 603,174 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

CMCSA traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,551,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,249,234. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

