Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Commercial National Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CNAF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087. Commercial National Financial has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

