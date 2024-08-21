Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 16 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

ORLY traded up $11.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,138.40. 185,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,070.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,061.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

