Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.51. 710,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

