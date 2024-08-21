Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 2,003 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 96.2% during the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $7.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,946. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $517.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $477.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

