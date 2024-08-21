Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 393.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,312.04. 121,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,271.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,246.36. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,422.94.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Read More
