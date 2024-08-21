Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 393.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,312.04. 121,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,271.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,246.36. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,422.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.