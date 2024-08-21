Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 23,863 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 23,863 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,858,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,159. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.80. The company has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

