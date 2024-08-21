Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,008 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $6,277,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

