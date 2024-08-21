Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s previous close.

CON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.69.

CON opened at $23.27 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.92 million during the quarter.

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

